Panel Shows High Sensitivity in MMR Testing for EC

An MSH6-PMS2 combination panel may be a reliable, cost-effective alternative to the conventional, four-protein MSH2-MSH6-MLH1-PMS2 panel for mismatch repair (MMR) immunohistochemistry testing in patients with EC, according to study results published in the Journal of the Formosan Medical Association. The researchers compared various two-protein combinations of the four-protein panel with the MSH2-MSH6-MLH1-PMS2 panel for diagnostic performance in 593 patients. Sensitivity for MMR deficiency was the highest with the MSH6-PMS2 combination panel at 99.32%, followed by MSH6-MLH1 (97.26%), MSH2-PMS2 (93.15%), MSH2-MLH1 (91.10%), MLH1-PMS2 (79.45%), and MSH2-MSH6 (21.92%) combinations, the researchers reported. The findings indicated that the MSH6-PMS2 panel also had the best negative predictive value (99.78%) and a negative likelihood ratio of 0.01, indicating effectiveness for ruling out MMR deficiency when negative. Meanwhile, the MSH6-MLH1 panel had a negative predictive value of 99.11% and a negative likelihood ratio of 0.03.