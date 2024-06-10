Parent stress and social support in a randomized controlled trial of individual versus group parent training for children with HKD/ADHD.

Assess (a) the relative benefit of individual versus group parent training compared to treatment as usual (TAU) with an emphasis on parent outcomes. Investigate (b) if group parent training increases social support more than other modes of treatment and explore (c) how social support interacts with different modes of treatment.

Compared individual with group parent training and treatment as usual (TAU) in a randomized controlled trial for N = 237 children with Hyperkinetic Disorder/Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (HKD/ADHD). Employed two formats of the same cognitive-behavioural parent training in the same settings to maximize comparability. Controlled for medication status and assessed changes from pre- to post-treatment and 6-month follow-up.

Parents reported more positive changes in the parent training groups than in TAU in relation to child behaviour problems and moodiness as well as more positive changes in parent stress and sense of competence. However, gains on parent stress were limited after group training as were gains on satisfaction. Social support improved similarly in all treatment groups. While results indicated clear main effects of social support on all child and parent measures, interactions of social support and treatment outcomes were found for child moodiness and parent stress.

Cognitive-behavioural parent training is beneficial beyond TAU, especially when it can be provided individually. Surprisingly, group training did not reduce parent stress more than TAU or individual training. Social support related to all measures and interacted with treatment on some outcomes. The findings have numerous implications for research and practice.

