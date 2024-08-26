SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Patients Miss More PCP Appointments During Temperature Extremes

Aug 26, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Fitzpatrick J, et al. Time series analysis: associations between temperature and primary care utilization in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Am J Prev Med. 2024:S0749-3797(24)00208-3. doi:10.1016/j.amepre.2024.06.014

  • Janet H. Fitzpatrick, MD

    Photo Credit: Drexel University

    Clinical Associate Professor
    Department of Medicine
    Drexel University College of Medicine

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU