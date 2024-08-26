Patients Miss More PCP Appointments During Temperature Extremes

Photo Credit: Liudmila Chernetska

Temperature extremes are associated with higher rates of missed primary care appointments, according to a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Janet H. Fitzpatrick, MD, and colleagues examined the associations between extreme temperature conditions and primary care utilization. Their analysis included 1.05 million appointments among 91,580 adult patients at 13 outpatient clinics (2009-2019). The researchers found that rates of missed appointments increased by 0.72% for every 1-degree decrease in daily maximum temperatures below 39° F and increased by 0.64% for every 1° increase above 89° F. The associations were strongest among patients aged at least 65 years and those with chronic conditions.