Peer-Led Diabetes Self-Management Support Program Improves T2D Outcomes for Black Men

Photo Credit: SeventyFour

A recent study concluded that scaling up peer-led Diabetes Self-Management Support programs and evaluating their long-term sustainability is warranted.

Researchers recently aimed to address the disproportionate impact of type 2 diabetes (T2D) on Black men through a peer-led, empowerment-based Diabetes Self-Management Education (DSME) and Support (DSMS) intervention in Metro Detroit. The study team randomized 25 Black men aged 55 or older with self-reported T2D into either an intervention group (n=12) receiving 10 hours of DSME and 9 hours of DSMS or an enhanced usual care (EUC) group (n=13) receiving 10 hours of DSME. Peer leaders, trained by certified diabetes care and education specialists (CDCESs), facilitated the support sessions.

According to the study, researchers highlight the higher prevalence and greater severity of T2D among Black men, who face barriers such as social stigma, mistrust of healthcare providers, and financial constraints. The literature underscores the importance of culturally sensitive, gender-specific interventions led by peers sharing participants’ experiences and identities.

Outcomes measured, which the authors published online in the American Journal of Men’s Health, included HbA1c, diabetes self-care activities, and diabetes distress, assessed before and after the intervention. The intervention group showed a mean HbA1c decrease of 0.20%, while the EUC group had a decrease of 0.13%, though neither was statistically significant. However, significant improvements were noted in general diet (P=0.03) and blood glucose monitoring (P<0.05) within the intervention group. General diet scores improved in the EUC group, though the change was not statistically significant (P=0.08). Diabetes distress scores significantly decreased among those in the intervention group attending 7-12 sessions (P=0.003).

The researchers emphasized that the intervention was feasible, well-received, and positively changed key health outcomes. Integrating peer leaders, who shared cultural and personal experiences with participants, was crucial. The study aligns with existing research showing the effectiveness of peer-led programs in improving diabetes management and health behaviors. Empowerment-based strategies, tailored to the specific needs and challenges of Black men, played a pivotal role in enhancing self-management behaviors and reducing diabetes distress.

The study concluded that scaling up such peer-led DSMS programs and evaluating their long-term sustainability is warranted.

“Empowering individuals to take ownership of their health and well-being can serve as a means for positive behavior change,” the researchers concluded. “The integration of empowerment strategies into peer-led interventions may contribute to overcoming systemic challenges and deepening a sense of autonomy and self-advocacy among Black men living with T2D.”