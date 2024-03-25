People With Intellectual, Developmental Disabilities Experience HIV Disparities

Photo Credit: Halfpoint

People with intellectual and developmental disabilities are at risk for HIV-related disparities, according to recent findings.

Disparities across the HIV care continuum exist for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), according to a study published in the Journal of Intellectual Disability Research. Tyler G. James, PhD, and colleagues assessed the prevalence of HIV testing, HIV diagnosis, and receipt of HIV care among 878,186 publicly insured adults with IDDs. The researchers found that only 0.12% of adults with IDD who had no known HIV diagnosis received an HIV test in the past year, while the prevalence of HIV diagnosis among adults with IDD was 0.38%. Additionally, the prevalence of HIV diagnosis differed by type of IDD. Among adults with IDD who were HIV posiive, 7 in 10 received antiretroviral therapy in 2012 (71%). The study team observed significant racial disparities in an adjusted analysis, with Black adults with IDD comprising most of the HIV-positive IDD adult population (59.11%).