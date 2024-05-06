SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Nationwide Assessment of Chronic Pain among Hospitalized Individuals with Co-occurring Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Substance Use Disorder in the United States.

May 06, 2024

Contributors: Olaniyi Olayinka,Brook T Alemu,Stanley Nkemjika,Declan T Barry

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Olaniyi Olayinka

    Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, Texas, USA.

    Brook T Alemu

    Health Sciences Program, School of Health Sciences, Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, North Carolina, USA.

    Stanley Nkemjika

    Department of Psychiatry, Interfaith Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York, USA.

    Declan T Barry

    The APT Foundation, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

    Department of Psychiatry, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

    Child Study Center, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement