Perspectives on AI-based recommendations for mask-wearing and COVID-19 vaccination for transplant recipients in the post-COVID-19 era.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing necessity for preventive measures such as mask-wearing and vaccination remains particularly critical for organ transplant recipients, a group highly susceptible to infections due to immunosuppressive therapy. Given that many individuals nowadays increasingly utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI), understanding AI perspectives is important. Thus, this study utilizes AI, specifically ChatGPT 4.0, to assess its perspectives in offering precise health recommendations for mask-wearing and COVID-19 vaccination tailored to this vulnerable population. Through a series of scenarios reflecting diverse environmental settings and health statuses in December 2023, we evaluated the AI’s responses to gauge its precision, adaptability, and potential biases in advising high-risk patient groups. Our findings reveal that ChatGPT 4.0 consistently recommends mask-wearing in crowded and indoor environments for transplant recipients, underscoring their elevated risk. In contrast, for settings with fewer transmission risks, such as outdoor areas where social distancing is possible, the AI suggests that mask-wearing might be less imperative. Regarding vaccination guidance, the AI strongly advocates for the COVID-19 vaccine across most scenarios for kidney transplant recipients. However, it recommends a personalized consultation with healthcare providers in cases where patients express concerns about vaccine-related side effects, demonstrating an ability to adapt recommendations based on individual health considerations. While this study provides valuable insights into the current AI perspective on these important topics, it is crucial to note that the findings do not directly reflect or influence health policy. Nevertheless, given the increasing utilization of AI in various domains, understanding AI’s viewpoints on such critical matters is essential for informed decision-making and future research.

