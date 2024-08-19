Pharmacological Treatment for Dialysis-Related Muscle Cramps: A Systematic Review.

Patients with end-stage renal disease undergoing dialysis suffer from muscle cramps, a prevalent and burdensome symptom for which there is a paucity of efficient and safe treatments.

What is the efficacy and safety of pharmacological interventions for the treatment of dialysis-related muscle cramps?

A systematic review was conducted in OVID, CINAHL, PubMed, Web of Science, and Central Cochrane databases up to August 25, 2023.

Experimental studies reporting on a pharmacological intervention for the treatment of dialysis-related muscle cramps were included. The review followed the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis, and the studies quality was assessed with the RoB2 tool.

A total of 4660 studies were retrieved, and 13 articles were included. The studies reported on nine interventions: vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin K2, vitamin B7, dextrose solutions, gabapentin, sodium chloride, creatine monohydrate, and L-carnitine. The studies testing L-carnitine and creatine monohydrate were the only ones deemed to have a low risk of bias. Side effects were reported in only two trials, consisting primarily of gastrointestinal discomfort and hyperglycemia. Vitamins C and E are the two most studied interventions that showed positive results in reducing the frequency, severity, and duration of dialysis-related muscle cramps. L-carnitine is a promising intervention that warrants further investigation.

Our review consolidates the existing evidence, elucidating the range of treatments along with their potential benefits and limitations. Future studies should uphold high-quality standards, incorporate patient-reported outcomes, and utilize well-defined, robust samples to improve patient care.

© 2024 Wiley Periodicals LLC.

