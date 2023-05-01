Postoperative infectious complications (PIC) remain one of the most common complications after surgery. The influence of PIC on long-term survival for patients after liver surgery for colorectal liver metastases (CRLM) needs further investigation.

Data of patients who underwent liver resection for CRLM between 2012 and 2017 at the Department of Surgery, Campus Charité Mitte and Campus Virchow-Klinikum, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin were evaluated. Overall survival (OS) was stratified according to the development of PIC. Independent predictors of PIC and diminished survival were identified using regression models.

Of 270 patients, eighty-four (31%) patients developed PIC including intraabdominal infections (n = 51, 61%), cholangitis (n = 5, 6%), pneumonia (n = 12, 14%), wound infections (n = 28, 33%), urinary tract infections (n = 5, 6%), or central line-associated bloodstream infections (n = 4, 5%). PIC were associated with a significantly diminished five-year OS (30% vs. 43%, p = 0.008). Age >65 years (p = 0.016, hazard ratio [HR] = 2.2, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.2-4.0), comorbidity (p = 0.019, HR [95% CI] = 2.4 [1.2-4.9]), simultaneous resection of primary tumor (p = 0.005, HR [95% CI] = 4.3 [1.6-11.9]), biliary drainage (p 30 kg/m (p = 0.002, HR [95% CI] = 2.4 [1.4-4.0]), postoperative major complications (p = 0.003, HR [95% CI] = 2.2 [1.3-3.8]), and 3- or 4-MRGN bacteria (p = 0.001, HR [95% CI] = 7.7 [2.2-27.3]) were independently associated with diminished OS.

PIC are associated with diminished OS after resection for CRLM. Age >65 years, comorbidities, simultaneous resection of the primary tumor, and biliary drainages were identified as independent risk factors for the development of PIC. High BMI, postoperative major morbidity and 3-/4-MRGN bacteria were independently predictive of worse OS. These factors need to be considered in perioperative management for patients with CRLM.

