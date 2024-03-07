SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Preoperative chemoradiotherapy but not chemotherapy is associated with reduced risk of postoperative pancreatic fistula after pancreatoduodenectomy for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma: a nationwide analysis.

Mar 07, 2024

Contributors: Leonoor V Wismans, J Annelie Suurmeijer, Jelle C van Dongen, Bert A Bonsing, Hjalmar C Van Santvoort, Johanna W Wilmink, Geertjan van Tienhoven, Ignace H de Hingh, Daan J Lips, Erwin van der Harst, Vincent E de Meijer, Gijs A Patijn, Koop Bosscha, Martijn W Stommel, Sebastiaan Festen, Marcel den Dulk, Joost J Nuyttens, Martijn P W Intven, Judith de Vos-Geelen, I Quintus Molenaar, Olivier R Busch, Bas Groot Koerkamp, Marc G Besselink, Casper H J van Eijck,

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Leonoor V Wismans

    Department of Surgery, Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

    J Annelie Suurmeijer

    Department of Surgery, Amsterdam UMC, location University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Cancer Center Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

    Jelle C van Dongen

    Department of Surgery, Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

    Bert A Bonsing

    Department of Surgery, Leiden University Medical Center, the Netherlands.

    Hjalmar C Van Santvoort

    Department of Surgery, Regional Academic Cancer Center Utrecht, St Antonius Hospital Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

    Johanna W Wilmink

    Cancer Center Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Department of Medical Oncology, Amsterdam UMC, location University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

    Geertjan van Tienhoven

    Cancer Center Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Department of Radiation Oncology, Amsterdam UMC, location University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

    Ignace H de Hingh

    Department of Surgery, Catharina Hospital, Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

    Daan J Lips

    Department of Surgery, Medisch Spectrum Twente, Enschede, the Netherlands.

    Erwin van der Harst

    Department of Surgery, Maasstad Hospital, Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

    Vincent E de Meijer

    Department of Surgery, University of Groningen, University Medical Center Groningen, the Netherlands.

    Gijs A Patijn

    Department of Surgery, Isala Clinics, Zwolle, the Netherlands.

    Koop Bosscha

    Department of Surgery, Jeroen Bosch Ziekenhuis, Den Bosch, the Netherlands.

    Martijn W Stommel

    Department of Surgery, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

    Sebastiaan Festen

    Department of Surgery, OLVG, Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

    Marcel den Dulk

    Department of Surgery, Maastricht University Medical Center, the Netherlands.

    Joost J Nuyttens

    Department of Radiation Oncology, Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

    Martijn P W Intven

    Department of Radiation Oncology, University Medical Center Utrecht, the Netherlands.

    Judith de Vos-Geelen

    Department of Medical Oncology, Maastricht University Medical Center, the Netherlands.

    I Quintus Molenaar

    Department of Surgery, Regional Academic Cancer Center Utrecht, St Antonius Hospital Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

    Olivier R Busch

    Department of Surgery, Amsterdam UMC, location University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Cancer Center Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

    Bas Groot Koerkamp

    Department of Surgery, Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

    Marc G Besselink

    Department of Surgery, Amsterdam UMC, location University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Cancer Center Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Electronic address: http://www.twitter.com/MarcBesselink.

    Casper H J van Eijck

    Department of Surgery, Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Electronic address: c.vaneijck@erasmusmc.nl.

