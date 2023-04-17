To estimate the prevalence of current DSM-5 disorders in children, ages 9 to 10 years, and their associations with sociodemographic and physical characteristics.

In this analysis of the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) first wave study data, current child mental disorders were based on the computerized parent version of the Kiddie Schedule for Affective Disorders and Schizophrenia for DSM-5 (N=11,874) supplemented with the child version for mood and selected anxiety disorders and with teacher Brief Problem Monitor ratings for the attention and externalizing scales. Child sociodemographic (race/ethnicity, nativity, parental marital status, parental education, family income) and physical characteristics (sex, pubertal stage, weight status, maternal age) were derived from parent report and anthropometric measurement. Odds ratios (OR) with 95% Confidence Intervals (95%CI) assessed associations with child mental disorders.

The prevalence of any current mental disorder was 10.11% including 11.48% among boys and 8.68% among girls. After controlling for several sociodemographic and physical characteristics, boys (OR=1.53; 95%CI=1.17-1.99), children from families with incomes below $25,000 (OR=2.05; 95%CI=1.31-3.22), incomes of $25,000-$49,000 (OR=1.90; 95%CI=1.20-3.00) ($75,000, reference) and obese children (OR=1.45, 95%CI=1.16-1.81) (healthy weight, reference) were at increased risk for any current child mental disorder. Children from the lowest family income group were at particularly high risk for ADHD (OR=3.86, 95%CI=1.69-8.79) and disruptive behavior behaviors (OR=4.13; 95%CI=1.86-9.15).

These patterns underscore the importance of strengthening service planning, preventive interventions, and etiological research focused on children from low income families.

