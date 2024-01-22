Prevalence of sexual dysfunction and pursuit of sexual medicine evaluation among male physicians-a survey.

We sought to characterize the prevalence of sexual dysfunction and barriers to treatment among male physicians. Between June and December 2022, male physicians were invited to complete a questionnaire regarding sexual function. Surveys were disseminated electronically via social media and professional medical societies using Qualtrics (Provo, UT). In totla, 235 responses were included in the final analysis. The mean age of respondents was 36.3 ± 7.4 years (range 23-72). 27 (11.5%) reported having seen a doctor for sexual health. Of these 27, 40.7% saw a physician for erectile dysfunction, 29.6% for low libido, 22.2% for premature ejaculation, 7.4% for delayed ejaculation, and 33.3% for other concerns. An additional 29 (12.3%) considered establishing care for sexual issues but didn’t, mostly due to being too busy. 46 (19.6%) respondents reported having taken medication to improve erectile function. Therefore, in a cohort of young male physicians, 23.8% had seen or considered seeing a doctor for sexual health concerns, and nearly 1 in 5 had taken medication for erectile dysfunction. Male physicians appear to be at higher risk for sexual dysfunction than the general population and face significant and unique barriers in access to care for sexual dysfunction.© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature Limited.

