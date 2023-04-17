Cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention strategies include identifying and managing high risk individuals. Identification primarily occurs through screening or case finding. Guidelines indicate that psychosocial factors increase CVD risk, but their use for screening is not yet recommended. We studied whether psychosocial factors may serve as additional eligibility criteria in a multi-ethnic population without prior CVD. We performed a cross-sectional analysis using baseline data of 10,226 participants of Dutch, South-Asian Surinamese, African Surinamese, Ghanaian, Turkish and Moroccan origin aged 40-70 years, living in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Using logistic regressions and Akaike Information Criteria, we analyzed whether psychosocial factors (educational level, employment status, occupational level, financial stress, primary earner status, mental health, stress, depression, and social isolation) improved prediction of high CVD risk (SCORE-estimated fatal and non-fatal CVD risk ≥5%) beyond eligibility criteria from history taking (smoking, obesity, family history of CVD). Next, we compared the additional predictive value of psychosocial eligibility criteria in women and men across ethnic groups, using the area under the curve (AUC). Of our sample, 32.7% had a high CVD risk. Only socioeconomic eligibility criteria (employment status and educational level) improved high CVD risk prediction (p < .001 for likelihood-ratio tests). These increased AUCs in women (from 0.563 to 0.682) and men (from 0.610 to 0.664), particularly in Dutch, South-Asian Surinamese, African Surinamese and Moroccan women, and Dutch and Moroccan men. Concluding, socioeconomic eligibility criteria may be considered as additional eligibility criteria for CVD risk screening, as they improve detection of women and men at high CVD risk.Copyright © 2023. Published by Elsevier Inc.