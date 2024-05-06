SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Real-World Impact of Upfront Cytoreductive Nephrectomy in Metastatic Non-Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Treated with First-Line Immunotherapy Combinations or Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (A Sub-Analysis from the ARON-1 Retrospective Study).

May 06, 2024

Contributors: Ondřej Fiala,Sebastiano Buti,Aristotelis Bamias,Francesco Massari,Renate Pichler,Marco Maruzzo,Enrique Grande,Ugo De Giorgi,Javier Molina-Cerrillo,Emmanuel Seront,Fabio Calabrò,Zin W Myint,Gaetano Facchini,Ray Manneh Kopp,Rossana Berardi,Jakub Kucharz,Maria Giuseppa Vitale,Alvaro Pinto,Luigi Formisano,Thomas Büttner,Carlo Messina,Fernando Sabino M Monteiro,Nicola Battelli,Ravindran Kanesvaran,Tomáš Büchler,Jindřich Kopecký,Daniele Santini,Giulia Claire Giudice,Camillo Porta,Matteo Santoni

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Ondřej Fiala

    Department of Oncology and Radiotherapeutics, Faculty of Medicine, University Hospital in Pilsen, Charles University Prague, Alej Svobody 80, 304 60, Pilsen, Czech Republic. fialao@fnplzen.cz.

    Biomedical Center, Faculty of Medicine in Pilsen, Charles University, Alej Svobody 76, Pilsen, Czech Republic. fialao@fnplzen.cz.

    Sebastiano Buti

    Department of Medicine and Surgery, University of Parma, Via Gramsci 14, 43126, Parma, Italy.

    Oncology Unit, University Hospital of Parma, Via Gramsci 14, 43126, Parma, Italy.

    Aristotelis Bamias

    Second Propaedeutic Department of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine, ATTIKON University Hospital, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Athens, Greece.

    Francesco Massari

    Medical Oncology, IRCCS Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria di Bologna, Bologna, Italy.

    Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences (DIMEC), University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy.

    Renate Pichler

    Department of Urology, Medical University of Innsbruck, Anichstrasse 35, 6020, Innsbruck, Austria.

    Marco Maruzzo

    Oncology 1 Unit, Department of Oncology, Istituto Oncologico Veneto IOV-IRCCS, Padova, Italy.

    Enrique Grande

    Department of Medical Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center Madrid, Universidad Francisco de Vitoria, Madrid, Spain.

    Ugo De Giorgi

    Department of Medical Oncology, IRCCS Istituto Romagnolo per lo Studio dei Tumori (IRST) “Dino Amadori”, Meldola, Italy.

    Javier Molina-Cerrillo

    Department of Medical Oncology, Hospital Ramón y Cajal, Madrid, Spain.

    Emmanuel Seront

    Medical Oncology, Cliniques universitaires Saint-Luc, Centre Hospitalier de Jolimont Institut Roi Albert II, Haine Saint Paul, Brussels, Belgium.

    Fabio Calabrò

    Medical Oncology 1-IRCCS Regina Elena National Cancer Institute, Rome, Italy.

    Zin W Myint

    Markey Cancer Center, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY, 40536-0293, USA.

    Gaetano Facchini

    Oncology Operative Unit, Santa Maria delle Grazie” Hospital, ASL NA2 NORD, Pozzuoli, Naples, 80078, Italy.

    Ray Manneh Kopp

    Clinical Oncology, Sociedad de Oncología y Hematología del Cesar, Valledupar, Colombia.

    Rossana Berardi

    Department of Medical Oncology, Università Politecnica delle Marche, AOU delle Marche, Ancona, Italy.

    Jakub Kucharz

    Department of Uro-oncology, Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology, Warsaw, Poland.

    Maria Giuseppa Vitale

    Division of Oncology, Department of Oncology and Hematology, University Hospital of Modena, 41124, Modena, Italy.

    Alvaro Pinto

    Medical Oncology Department, La Paz University Hospital, Madrid, Spain.

    Luigi Formisano

    Department of Medicine and Surgery, Federico II University, Naples, Italy.

    Thomas Büttner

    Department of Urology, University Hospital Bonn (UKB), 53127, Bonn, Germany.

    Carlo Messina

    Oncology Unit, A.R.N.A.S. Civico, Palermo, Italy.

    Fernando Sabino M Monteiro

    Latin American Cooperative Oncology Group, LACOG and Oncology and Hematology Department, Hospital Sirio-Libanês, SGAS 613 Lote 94, Brasília, DF, Brazil.

    Nicola Battelli

    Oncology Unit, Macerata Hospital, Macerata, Italy.

    Ravindran Kanesvaran

    National Cancer Centre, Singapore, Singapore.

    Tomáš Büchler

    Department of Oncology, Second Faculty of Medicine, Charles University, Motol University Hospital, Prague, Czech Republic.

    Jindřich Kopecký

    Department of Clinical Oncology and Radiotherapy, University Hospital Hradec Kralove, Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic.

    Daniele Santini

    Department of Medical-Surgical Sciences and Biotechnologies, Sapienza University, Policlinico Umberto1, Rome, Italy.

    Giulia Claire Giudice

    Department of Medicine and Surgery, University of Parma, Via Gramsci 14, 43126, Parma, Italy.

    Oncology Unit, University Hospital of Parma, Via Gramsci 14, 43126, Parma, Italy.

    Camillo Porta

    Interdisciplinary Department of Medicina, Division of Medical Oncology, University of Bari “Aldo Moro”, A.O.U. Consorziale Policlinico di Bari, Bari, Italy.

    Matteo Santoni

    Oncology Unit, Macerata Hospital, Macerata, Italy.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement