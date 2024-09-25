Residing in Low-Income, Low Food-Access Neighborhoods Tied to Higher Child BMI

TUESDAY, Sept. 24, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Residence in low-income, low food-access neighborhoods in early life is associated with higher subsequent child body mass index (BMI) and a higher risk for obesity, according to a study published online Sept. 16 in JAMA Pediatrics.

Izzuddin M. Aris, Ph.D., from Harvard University in Boston, and colleagues examined associations of neighborhood food access during pregnancy or early childhood with child BMI and obesity risk. The analysis included 28,359 children (55 cohorts participating in the U.S. nationwide Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes consortium; Jan. 1, 1994, to March 31, 2023).

The researchers reported that 23.2 percent of participants resided in low-income, low food-access neighborhoods in pregnancy and 24.4 percent during early childhood. When adjusting for individual sociodemographic characteristics, residence in low-income, low food-access neighborhoods in pregnancy was associated with higher BMI z scores at ages 5, 10, and 15 years; higher obesity risk at 5, 10, and 15 years; and higher severe obesity risk at 5, 10, and 15 years compared with non-low-income, low food-access participants. Similar findings were seen for residence in low-income, low food-access neighborhoods in early childhood. Associations persisted with alternative definitions of low income and low food access and additional adjustment for prenatal characteristics associated with child obesity.

“Future studies should examine the effectiveness of investments in neighborhood resources to improve food access in preventing child obesity,” the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to relevant organizations.

