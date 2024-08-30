Risk Less & Do More Aims to Increase RSV Vaccination

Photo Credit: JUN LI

Ahead of the 2024 respiratory virus season, the Department of Health and Human Services unveiled a new campaign—Risk Less, Do More—that aims to raise awareness of vaccines for serious respiratory illnesses, including RSV, in high-risk groups. The agency announced the program in a press release. Risk Less, Do More will use advertisements and media coverage on TV, radio, print, and social and digital platforms to reach audiences eligible for vaccine-preventable respiratory illnesses, with particular attention to those at highest risk, including older Americans and people with less access to healthcare information and support, according to the press release. The Department of Health and Human Services will be partnering with state and local health departments, as well as community organizations, to provide information using sources trusted by specific communities. The Risk Less, Do More program “will be a crucial element of a multilayered response to encourage people to get vaccinated,” a spokesperson said in the release.