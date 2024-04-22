Risk of cardiovascular disorders in hidradenitis suppurativa patients: a large-scale, propensity-matched global retrospective cohort study.

Patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) often suffer from comorbid diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and hyperlipidemia and, therefore, are susceptible to the development of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Moreover, systemic inflammation plays a vital role in the development of atherosclerosis. The creation of atherosclerotic plaque is characterized by endothelial dysfunction driven by elevated concentrations of interleukin (IL)-1, IL-6, and IL-18 among others, as well as tumor necrosis factor (TNF) alpha.

This study aimed to assess the risk of HS patients developing CVDs. We performed a large-scale, propensity-matched global retrospective cohort study analyzing the risk of development of CVDs in patients suffering from HS. The analysis included 144,100 HS patients with 144,100 healthy controls (HC). The cohorts were matched regarding demographics and history of diseases relevant to CVDs, e.g., diabetes, obesity, and nicotine dependence. A total of 90 cardiovascular disorders were identified. The identification of cardiovascular disorders was based on ≥1% appearance of the event, based on absolute numbers, in both cohorts.

Before the matching, HS patients displayed a higher frequency in excess weight or obesity (25 vs. 14.4%, respectively), nicotine dependence, and diabetes mellitus, but lower odds of primary hypertension in comparison to healthy controls. A total of 47 CVDs are associated with an increased risk of onset in HS patients. Although the highest hazard ratio (HR; 2.1; 95% CI: 1.95-2.269) was found for unspecified heart failure, the HS cohort was exceptionally predisposed to developing myocardial infarction (HR: 2.06; 95% CI: 1.88-2.27) and an acute embolism and deep vein thrombosis of the lower extremity (HR: 1.93; 95% CI: 1.74-2.14).

This is the most extensive study on the association of HS with CVDs. We demonstrated that HS patients are at significantly greater risk of developing various CVDs compared to matched controls, with heart failure being the most common one.

