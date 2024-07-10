RSV Vaccine Safety for Older Adults

In May 2023, the FDA licensed two vaccines to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in adults aged 60 and above. According to a report from the CDC, RSV infection poses a significant risk to this age group and often leads to severe respiratory illness, hospitalization, and death. Surveillance from August 2023 to April 2024 indicated a higher-than-expected incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) following vaccination, with 5.0 and 1.5 cases per million doses for the two vaccines, respectively, the report states. Despite this, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends RSV vaccination for adults aged 60 and older. The CDC and FDA are conducting ongoing population-based surveillance to further evaluate the risks of GBS and other adverse events, aiming to provide updated guidance for future ACIP recommendations.

Author Rebecca Shover