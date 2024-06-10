Safety and Efficacy of Mycophenolate Mofetil Associated With Tacrolimus for Kidney-pancreas and Kidney Transplantation: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Studies.

This study evaluated the efficacy and safety of mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) associated with tacrolimus (TAC) in patients undergoing kidney-pancreas and kidney transplants, in comparison with cyclosporine (CyA), azathioprine (AZA), everolimus (EVL), sirolimus (SRL), manitimus (MAN), mizoribine (MZR), and enteric-coated mycophenolate sodium (ECMPS) in combination or monotherapy.

A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials was performed. The outcomes comprised acute rejection, graft loss, and adverse events.

Thirty studies were included. The main adverse events related to the TAC+MMF scheme were infection (36%; 95%CI: 26%-46%), including cytomegalovirus (CMV) (14%; 95%CI: 8%-20%); anemia (20%; 95%CI: 2%-37%); leukopenia (18%; 95%CI: 3%-33%); nausea (20%; 95%CI: 1%-39%); and diarrhea (26%; 95%CI:13%-40%). TAC+MMF was compared to the schemes AZA+TAC, CyA+AZA, CyA+MMF, CyA+SRL, ECMPS, EVL, MAN+TAC, MMF+SRL, MZR, TAC+AZA, TAC+EVR, TAC+MZR, TAC +SRL and TAC. TAC+MMF was associated with a lower risk of rejection than MMF monotherapy (RD: -0.24; 95%CI -0.46; -0.02). Comparing TAC+MMF with the other regimens, no significant difference was found for graft loss. TAC+MMF was associated with a higher risk of infections than MZR (RD: 0.174; 95%CI: 0.25; 0.323) and TAC monotherapy (RD: 0.07; 95%CI 0.003; 0.138).

Gastrointestinal and hematological adverse events and infections are the most common with TAC+MMF for kidney-pancreas and kidney. TAC+MMF effectively prevents acute cellular rejection, and alternatives with AZA, CyA, SRL, ECMPS, EVL, MAN, and MSR have similar efficacy and safety profiles. TAC monotherapy and MZR may be associated with a lower risk of infections.

