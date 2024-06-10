SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Safety and Efficacy of Mycophenolate Mofetil Associated With Tacrolimus for Kidney-pancreas and Kidney Transplantation: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Studies.

Jun 10, 2024

Experts: Letícia Nogueira Datrino,Matheus Lopes Boccuzzi,Rafael Matosinho Silva,Pedro Henrique Baptistella Teno Castilho,Wagner José Riva,Jéssica Silva Rocha,Francisco Tustumi

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Letícia Nogueira Datrino

    Department of Evidenced-based Medicine, Centro Universitário Lusíada, Santos, SP, Brazil.

    Matheus Lopes Boccuzzi

    Department of Evidenced-based Medicine, Centro Universitário Lusíada, Santos, SP, Brazil.

    Rafael Matosinho Silva

    Department of Evidenced-based Medicine, Centro Universitário Lusíada, Santos, SP, Brazil.

    Pedro Henrique Baptistella Teno Castilho

    Department of Evidenced-based Medicine, Centro Universitário Lusíada, Santos, SP, Brazil.

    Wagner José Riva

    Department of Evidenced-based Medicine, Centro Universitário Lusíada, Santos, SP, Brazil.

    Jéssica Silva Rocha

    Department of Surgery, Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, São Paulo, SP, Brazil.

    Francisco Tustumi

    Department of Surgery, Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, São Paulo, SP, Brazil; Department of Gastroenterology, Universidade de São Paulo, São Paulo, SP, Brazil. Electronic address: franciscotustumi@gmail.com.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement