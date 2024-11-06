SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Screening Questionnaire Identifies Work-Related Asthma

Nov 06, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

MacKinnon M, et al. Evaluation and application of the Work-related Asthma Screening Questionnaire (Long-version) (WRASQ-L)TM. J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract. Published online October 16, 2024. doi:10.1016/j.jaip.2024.10.012

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU