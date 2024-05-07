SGLT2 Inhibition in Heart Failure More Advantageous for Women Than Men

Photo Credit: Andrey Popov

In this analysis, the results of heart failure therapy with SGLT2 inhibitors versus placebo are compared between men and women.

A meta-analysis compared the benefit of heart failure therapy with SGLT2 inhibitors versus placebo in women and men. A significantly greater reduction in the primary composite outcome was determined in women with 24% versus 20% in men.

Currently, SGLT2 inhibitors form part of the guideline-recommended standard-of-care in the treatment of heart failure with various ejection fractions, as they have demonstrated benefits in cardiac and renal protection, independent of HbA1c, blood pressure, weight, and kidney function. In heart failure trials, women are mostly underrepresented leading to a lack of sex-specific cardiovascular (CV) outcome data. To gain further insight into this matter, Mounica Vorla, MD, from the University of Louisville School of Medicine, in Kentucky performed a meta-analysis of randomized, placebo-controlled trials that provided results stratified by sex. Pooled risk ratios (RR) for the primary composite outcomes were determined using a random effects model that included data from 11 studies.

For women, this comparison of SGLT inhibition with placebo led to a pooled RR of 0.76 (95% CI 0.69–0.82; P<0.01). The respective finding for men obtained a pooled RR of 0.80 (95% CI 0.73–0.87; P<0.01). Furthermore, the results of the meta-analysis observed reductions in all-cause and CV death, along with hospitalization for heart failure. The study’s authors conceded some limitations to their analysis and the lack of patient-level data and heterogeneity between the included trials.

