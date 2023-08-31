 Should We Use Anticoagulation in AHRE to Prevent Stroke? - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Should We Use Anticoagulation in AHRE to Prevent Stroke?

Aug 31, 2023

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Kirchhof P, et al. Anticoagulation with edoxaban in patients with atrial high-rate episodes (AHRE): results of the NOAH-AFNET 6 trial. Hotline session 1, ESC Congress 2023, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 25–28 August.

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST