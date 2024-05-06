SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Simultaneous integrated boost intensity-modulated radiotherapy post breast-conserving surgery: clinical efficacy, adverse effects, and cosmetic outcomes in breast cancer patients.

May 06, 2024

Contributors: Yong-Qiang Bao,Teng-Hua Yu,Wei Huang,Qing-Feng Mao,Gan-Jie Tu,Bin Li,An Yi,Jin-Gao Li,Jun Rao,Huai-Wen Zhang,Chun-Ling Jiang

  • Yong-Qiang Bao

    Department of Radiation Oncology, Jiangxi Cancer Hospital, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang Medical College, Jiangxi Cancer Institute, Nanchang, 330029, Jiangxi, China.

    Medical Oncology, Nanchang People’s Hospital, Nanchang People’s Hospital Affiliated of Nanchang Medical College, Nanchang, 330009, Jiangxi, China.

    Teng-Hua Yu

    Department of Radiation Oncology, Jiangxi Cancer Hospital, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang Medical College, Jiangxi Cancer Institute, Nanchang, 330029, Jiangxi, China.

    Wei Huang

    Department of Radiation Oncology, Shandong Cancer Hospital and Institute, Shandong First Medical University and Shandong Academy of Medical Sciences, Jinan, 250117, Shandong, China.

    Qing-Feng Mao

    Department of Radiation Oncology, Jiangxi Cancer Hospital, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang Medical College, Jiangxi Cancer Institute, Nanchang, 330029, Jiangxi, China.

    Gan-Jie Tu

    Department of Radiation Oncology, Jiangxi Cancer Hospital, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang Medical College, Jiangxi Cancer Institute, Nanchang, 330029, Jiangxi, China.

    Bin Li

    Department of Radiation Oncology, Jiangxi Cancer Hospital, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang Medical College, Jiangxi Cancer Institute, Nanchang, 330029, Jiangxi, China.

    An Yi

    Department of Radiation Oncology, Jiangxi Cancer Hospital, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang Medical College, Jiangxi Cancer Institute, Nanchang, 330029, Jiangxi, China.

    Jin-Gao Li

    Department of Radiation Oncology, Jiangxi Cancer Hospital, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang Medical College, Jiangxi Cancer Institute, Nanchang, 330029, Jiangxi, China.

    Jun Rao

    Department of Radiation Oncology, Jiangxi Cancer Hospital, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang Medical College, Jiangxi Cancer Institute, Nanchang, 330029, Jiangxi, China. raojun1986@126.com.

    Huai-Wen Zhang

    Department of Radiation Oncology, Jiangxi Cancer Hospital, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang Medical College, Jiangxi Cancer Institute, Nanchang, 330029, Jiangxi, China. 1761580890@qq.com.

    Chun-Ling Jiang

    Department of Radiation Oncology, Jiangxi Cancer Hospital, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang Medical College, Jiangxi Cancer Institute, Nanchang, 330029, Jiangxi, China. jclil2002@163.com.

    Key Laboratory of Personalized Diagnosis and Treatment of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma, Medical College of Nanchang University, Nanchang, 330029, Jiangxi, China. jclil2002@163.com.

