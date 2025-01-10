SPRINT Results Transportable to CKD Patients From Clinical Practice

THURSDAY, Jan. 9, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The outcomes of intensive versus standard blood pressure (BP) control seen in the Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT) are transportable to trial-eligible chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients from clinical practice, according to a study published online Jan. 7 in JAMA Network Open.

Manjula Kurella Tamura, M.D., M.P.H., from Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, California, and colleagues conducted a comparative effectiveness study to examine whether the beneficial and adverse effects of intensive versus standard BP control seen in SPRINT are transportable to two populations with CKD who met eligibility criteria for SPRINT from the Veterans Health Administration (VHA; 85,938 patients) and Kaiser Permanente of Southern California (KPSC; 13,983 patients).

The researchers found that patients from the VHA and KPSC were older, had less prevalent cardiovascular disease, higher albuminuria, and used more statins compared with the 9,361 SPRINT participants. The associations of intensive versus standard BP control with major cardiovascular events, all-cause death, and adverse events were transportable to the VHA and KPSC populations; in one or both populations, the trial’s effect on cognitive and CKD outcomes was not transportable. Intensive versus standard BP treatment was associated with lower absolute risks for major cardiovascular events at four years by 5.1 and 3.0 percent in the VHA and KPSC populations, respectively, and with higher risks for adverse events by 1.3 and 3.1 percent in the VHA and KPSC populations, respectively.

“We found that the trial results were transportable to the clinical populations and corresponded with similar or more favorable benefits on the absolute scale,” the authors write.

Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text

