Sputum Total IgE an Indicator of Uncontrolled Asthma

Study results published in Clinical and Translation Allergy indicate that sputum total immunoglobulin E (IgE) can be used as an indicator of uncontrolled asthma (UCA). The study assessed the ability of local IgE in induced sputum to identify various asthma control levels by receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC). Patients with asthma (N=117) aged 18 to 70 were classified by disease status as well-controlled, partly controlled, and uncontrolled. Those with UCA had higher total sputum IgE levels than patients with well- or partly controlled asthma. Among pulmonary inflammation indicators, sputum total IgE was the unique significant risk factor for poor asthma control. Sputum total IgE levels were significantly correlated with asthma control scores and had a predictive value for patients with UCA of 0.82 (95% CI, 0.74–0.90). The findings show that total IgE levels in induced sputum “could be an important clinical indicator for the assessment of asthma control,” study investigators wrote.