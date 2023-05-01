To determine signalment, injury type, trauma severity score, and outcome of feline trauma patients undergoing surgical (emergency room [ER] and operating room [OR]) and nonsurgical treatments in addition to time to surgery, specialty services involved, and cost in the OR surgery population.

Retrospective evaluation of medical record and hospital trauma registry data on feline trauma cases.

University teaching hospital.

Two hundred and fifty-one cats presenting for traumatic injury between May 2017 and July 2020.

None.

Demographics and outcomes were compared for cats undergoing surgical intervention in an OR (12%, 31/251) or an ER (23%, 58/251) setting and feline trauma patients without surgical intervention (65%, 162/251). Between the 2 surgical groups, 99% survived to discharge compared to 73.5% of the nonsurgical group (P < 0.0001). For the OR surgical cohort, electronic medical records were reviewed to determine the specialty surgery service involved, time to and duration of anesthesia and surgery, and visit cost. The most common surgery services involved were orthopedics (41%, 12/29) and dentistry (38%, 11/29), and the most common surgeries performed were mandibular fracture stabilization (8/29) and internal fixation for long bone fractures (8/29). The ER surgical group had a significantly lower Animal Trauma Triage score than the OR group (P < 0.0001), but a significant difference was not found between OR surgical and nonsurgical groups (P = 0.0553). No difference in modified Glasgow Coma Scale score was found between any groups.

Surgical intervention in feline trauma patients appears to be associated with higher survival rates, but no difference in mortality was found across surgery services. OR surgical intervention, in particular, orthopedic surgery, was associated with increased length of hospitalization, increased cost, and increased use of blood products.

