Synergism of Anti-CGRP Monoclonal Antibodies and OnabotulinumtoxinA in the Treatment of Chronic Migraine: A Real-World Retrospective Chart Review.

Apr 08, 2024

Contributors: Amira Salim,Elise Hennessy,Claire Sonneborn,Olivia Hogue,Sudipa Biswas,MaryAnn Mays,Aarushi Suneja,Zubair Ahmed,Ignacio F Mata

  • Amira Salim

    Department of Molecular Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH, USA.

    Genomic Medicine Institute, Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA.

    Elise Hennessy

    Neuroscience Institute, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA, USA.

    Claire Sonneborn

    Quantitative Health Sciences, Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA.

    Olivia Hogue

    Quantitative Health Sciences, Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA.

    Sudipa Biswas

    Quantitative Health Sciences, Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA.

    MaryAnn Mays

    Quantitative Health Sciences, Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA.

    Aarushi Suneja

    Quantitative Health Sciences, Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA.

    Zubair Ahmed

    Quantitative Health Sciences, Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA.

    Ignacio F Mata

    Genomic Medicine Institute, Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA. matai@ccf.org.

