Talking to Teens About Over-the-Counter Birth Control

Tips for how physicians should approach discussions with teen patients regarding using over-the-counter birth control pills, and information on Opill.

With the recent approval of over-the-counter (OTC) birth control pills in the United States, adolescents have an increased access to contraception. This advancement marks a significant step toward reducing unplanned pregnancies and providing young people with more options for managing ongoing health conditions. Even with this expanded access, there are still essential roles for providers and healthcare professionals in guiding young people as they navigate their sexual health choices.

Addressing Questions About OTC Birth Control

Due to the novelty of OTC birth control pills, young people may have various questions about what options are available and how to access them. Here are some potential questions and helpful answers for providers and clinical staff:

What OTC birth control pill options are available?

Currently, Opill is the only OTC birth control pill approved by the FDA. However, many other birth control options are available for teens through healthcare providers. As part of your sexual and reproductive health discussions, make sure to speak with patients about the options that are best for their individual needs.

How old do you have to be to get it?

There are no age restrictions on purchasing Opill. Adolescent patients have the right to purchase it and should not be asked for any type of identification to verify their age.

Where can you find it, and how much does it cost?

Opill is available at some national pharmacy retailers and is expected to become more widely available in the coming months. The cost currently ranges from $19.99 for a one-month pack to $49.99 for a three-month supply.

Is Opill covered by insurance?

Some states have laws that require regulated private insurers to cover OTC contraception without a prescription and without cost-sharing. It is advisable to check the coverage in your state and discuss any concerns about confidentiality with your patient, especially if they are using their parents’ insurance.

Is Opill the same as emergency contraception?

Be sure to remind patients that Opill is not the same as emergency contraception. Opill is a daily pill taken to prevent pregnancy proactively, while emergency contraception is taken up to five days after sex to prevent pregnancy.

The Role of Healthcare Providers and Clinical Staff

As trusted adults working with adolescents, it is essential to provide comprehensive information to young people, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation. This includes offering guidance, assessing patient health risks, discussing alternative contraception options, and addressing any concerns about healthy and safe relationships. Having up-to-date resources available for providers, nurses, call center operators, and other clinical staff is the best way to address questions from adolescent and young adult patients.

Three Additional Resources for Communicating with Teens and Young Adults:

For additional information and talking points when communicating with teens about birth control, consider using these free resources from ETR:

Download the “Talking to Teens about OTC Birth Control” tipsheet to hand out to patients or upload into your Electronic Medical Record portal resources. Share the “Yes Means Yes: A Mini-Health Lesson on Affirmative Consent” video with your patients and explore other resources on giving and receiving consent. Download a free “Contraception Knows No Gender” poster and other exam or waiting room resources to create affirming and inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ young people.