Apocynin (Apo), an NADPH oxidase (NOX) inhibitor, has been widely used to treat various inflammatory diseases. However, the therapeutic effects of Apo on benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a multifactorial disease associated with chronic inflammation and hormone imbalance, remain unknown.

The link between androgen signaling, reactive oxygen species (ROS), and prostate cell proliferation may contribute to the pathogenesis of BPH; therefore, the aim of this study was to identify the specific signaling pathway involved and to demonstrate whether the anti-oxidant Apo plays a role in the prevention and treatment of BPH.

Ingenuity pathway analysis and si-RNA transfection were conducted to demonstrate the androgen receptor (AR) and NOX4 linkage in BPH. Pathological markers of BPH were measured by H&E staining, immunoblotting, ELISA, qRT-PCR, and immunofluorescence to examine the effect of Apo. Rats stimulated with testosterone and BPH-1 cells were used as BPH models.

AR and NOX4 network-mediated oxidative stress was upregulated in the BPH model. Next, we examined the effects of Apo on oxidative stress and chronic prostatic inflammation in BPH mouse models. In a testosterone-induced BPH rat model, Apo alleviated pathological prostate enlargement and suppressed androgen/AR signaling. Apo suppressed the upregulation of proinflammatory markers and promoted the expression of anti-oxidant factors. Furthermore, Apo regulated the TGF-β/Glut9/activin pathway and macrophage programming. In BPH-1 cells, Apo suppressed AR-mediated proliferation and upregulation of TGFB and NOX4 expression by alleviating oxidative stress. Apo activated anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory systems and regulated macrophage polarization in BPH-1 cells. AR knockdown partially abolished the beneficial effects of Apo in prostate cells, indicating AR-dependent effects of Apo.

In contrast with existing BPH therapies, Apo may provide a new application for prostatic disease treatment, especially for BPH, by targeting the AR/TGF-β/NOX4 signaling pathway.

