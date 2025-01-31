Targeting LE8 Factors May Reduce Asthma Prevalence

Photo Credit: AnnaStills

Targeting asthma-associated Life’s Essential 8 (LE8) factors may reduce asthma prevalence, according to a study published by Frontiers in Medicine. Through analysis of National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data collected from 2001 to 2018, researchers identified 3,360 participants with asthma. After controlling for confounders, LE8 scores were negatively correlated with asthma prevalence (odds ratio (OR) per 10-point increment, 0.85 [95% confidence interval (CI), 0.82-0.88]). When comparing moderate and high LE8 scores to low scores, adjusted OR (95% CI) for asthma risk were 0.59 and 0.48, respectively. Nonlinear correlations were observed between asthma and both LE8 and health factors scores. A linear dose-response correlation appeared between the health behaviors score and asthma. However, further analysis showed no significant interaction effect, except in sex and drinking status subgroups. Investigators concluded that paying “more attention” to asthma-associated LE8 components may help reduce asthma prevalence.