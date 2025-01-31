SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Targeting LE8 Factors May Reduce Asthma Prevalence

Jan 30, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Xu J, Tang J. Associations Between Asthma and Life’s Essential 8: A Cross-sectional Study. Front Med. Published online January 16, 2025;12. doi:10.3389/fmed.2025.1446900

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement