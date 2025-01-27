SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

The difference of oropharyngeal microbiome during acute respiratory viral infections in infants and children.

Jan 27, 2025

Experts: Zeni Wu,Mingyue Jiang,Mengmeng Jia,Jian Sang,Qing Wang,Yunshao Xu,Li Qi,Weizhong Yang,Luzhao Feng

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Zeni Wu

    School of Population Medicine and Public Health, Public Health Emergency Management Innovation Center, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China.

    Key Laboratory of Pathogen Infection Prevention and Control (Peking Union Medical College), Ministry of Education, Beijing, China.

    State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Health and Multimorbidity, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical, Beijing, China.

    Mingyue Jiang

    Key Laboratory of Pathogen Infection Prevention and Control (Peking Union Medical College), Ministry of Education, Beijing, China.

    State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Health and Multimorbidity, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical, Beijing, China.

    National Institute of Pathogen Biology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China.

    Mengmeng Jia

    Key Laboratory of Pathogen Infection Prevention and Control (Peking Union Medical College), Ministry of Education, Beijing, China.

    State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Health and Multimorbidity, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical, Beijing, China.

    National Institute of Pathogen Biology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China.

    Jian Sang

    Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA.

    Qing Wang

    School of Population Medicine and Public Health, Public Health Emergency Management Innovation Center, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China.

    Key Laboratory of Pathogen Infection Prevention and Control (Peking Union Medical College), Ministry of Education, Beijing, China.

    State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Health and Multimorbidity, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical, Beijing, China.

    Yunshao Xu

    School of Population Medicine and Public Health, Public Health Emergency Management Innovation Center, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China.

    Key Laboratory of Pathogen Infection Prevention and Control (Peking Union Medical College), Ministry of Education, Beijing, China.

    State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Health and Multimorbidity, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical, Beijing, China.

    Li Qi

    Chongqing Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Chongqing, China. qili19812012@126.com.

    Weizhong Yang

    School of Population Medicine and Public Health, Public Health Emergency Management Innovation Center, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China. yangweizhong@cams.cn.

    Key Laboratory of Pathogen Infection Prevention and Control (Peking Union Medical College), Ministry of Education, Beijing, China. yangweizhong@cams.cn.

    State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Health and Multimorbidity, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical, Beijing, China. yangweizhong@cams.cn.

    Luzhao Feng

    School of Population Medicine and Public Health, Public Health Emergency Management Innovation Center, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China. fengluzhao@cams.cn.

    Key Laboratory of Pathogen Infection Prevention and Control (Peking Union Medical College), Ministry of Education, Beijing, China. fengluzhao@cams.cn.

    State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Health and Multimorbidity, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical, Beijing, China. fengluzhao@cams.cn.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement