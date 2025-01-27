The difference of oropharyngeal microbiome during acute respiratory viral infections in infants and children.

Zeni Wu
School of Population Medicine and Public Health, Public Health Emergency Management Innovation Center, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China.
Key Laboratory of Pathogen Infection Prevention and Control (Peking Union Medical College), Ministry of Education, Beijing, China.
State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Health and Multimorbidity, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical, Beijing, China.
Mingyue Jiang
Key Laboratory of Pathogen Infection Prevention and Control (Peking Union Medical College), Ministry of Education, Beijing, China.
State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Health and Multimorbidity, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical, Beijing, China.
National Institute of Pathogen Biology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China.
Mengmeng Jia
Key Laboratory of Pathogen Infection Prevention and Control (Peking Union Medical College), Ministry of Education, Beijing, China.
State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Health and Multimorbidity, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical, Beijing, China.
National Institute of Pathogen Biology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China.
Jian Sang
Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA.
Qing Wang
School of Population Medicine and Public Health, Public Health Emergency Management Innovation Center, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China.
Key Laboratory of Pathogen Infection Prevention and Control (Peking Union Medical College), Ministry of Education, Beijing, China.
State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Health and Multimorbidity, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical, Beijing, China.
Yunshao Xu
School of Population Medicine and Public Health, Public Health Emergency Management Innovation Center, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China.
Key Laboratory of Pathogen Infection Prevention and Control (Peking Union Medical College), Ministry of Education, Beijing, China.
State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Health and Multimorbidity, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical, Beijing, China.
Li Qi
Chongqing Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Chongqing, China. qili19812012@126.com.
Weizhong Yang
School of Population Medicine and Public Health, Public Health Emergency Management Innovation Center, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China. yangweizhong@cams.cn.
Key Laboratory of Pathogen Infection Prevention and Control (Peking Union Medical College), Ministry of Education, Beijing, China. yangweizhong@cams.cn.
State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Health and Multimorbidity, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical, Beijing, China. yangweizhong@cams.cn.
Luzhao Feng
School of Population Medicine and Public Health, Public Health Emergency Management Innovation Center, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China. fengluzhao@cams.cn.
Key Laboratory of Pathogen Infection Prevention and Control (Peking Union Medical College), Ministry of Education, Beijing, China. fengluzhao@cams.cn.
State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Health and Multimorbidity, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical, Beijing, China. fengluzhao@cams.cn.