The impact of cancer patient pathway on timing of radiotherapy and survival: a cohort study in glioblastoma patients.

May 20, 2024

Contributors: Hanne Blakstad,Eduardo Erasmo Mendoza Mireles,Kirsten Strømme Kierulf-Vieira,Divija Singireddy,Ibrahimu Mdala,Liv Cathrine Heggebø,Henriette Magelssen,Mette Sprauten,Tom Børge Johannesen,Henning Leske,Pitt Niehusmann,Karoline Skogen,Eirik Helseth,Kyrre Eeg Emblem,Einar O Vik-Mo,Petter Brandal

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Hanne Blakstad

    Department of Oncology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. hanbla@ous-hf.no.

    Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. hanbla@ous-hf.no.

    Eduardo Erasmo Mendoza Mireles

    Department of Neurosurgery, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    Vilhelm Magnus Laboratory, Institute for Surgical Research, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    Kirsten Strømme Kierulf-Vieira

    Vilhelm Magnus Laboratory, Institute for Surgical Research, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    Institute of Health and Society, Faculty of Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway.

    Divija Singireddy

    Institute of Health and Society, Faculty of Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway.

    Ibrahimu Mdala

    Institute of Health and Society, Faculty of Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway.

    Liv Cathrine Heggebø

    Department of Oncology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway.

    Henriette Magelssen

    Department of Oncology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    Mette Sprauten

    Department of Oncology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    Tom Børge Johannesen

    Department of Oncology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    Cancer Registry of Norway, Oslo, Norway.

    Henning Leske

    Vilhelm Magnus Laboratory, Institute for Surgical Research, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    Department of Pathology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    Pitt Niehusmann

    Department of Pathology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    Division of Cancer Medicine, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    Karoline Skogen

    Department of Radiology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    Eirik Helseth

    Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway.

    Department of Neurosurgery, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    Kyrre Eeg Emblem

    Department of Physics and Computational Radiology, Division of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway.

    Einar O Vik-Mo

    Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway.

    Department of Neurosurgery, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    Vilhelm Magnus Laboratory, Institute for Surgical Research, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    Petter Brandal

    Department of Oncology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

    Institute for Cancer Genetics and Informatics, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway.

