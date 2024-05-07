SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Peripheral Artery Disease: Procedure-Guidance by IVUS Superior to Angiography

May 07, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Ko Y. Comparison of intravascular ultrasound-guided versus angiography-guided angioplasty for the outcomes of drug-coated balloon in the treatment of femoropopliteal artery disease. LB5, Session 412., Presented at: ACC 2024 Scientific Session, April 6-8, 2024, Atlanta, GA.

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement