The following is a summary of “Metabolic Efficacy of Time-Restricted Eating in Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials,” published in the December 2022 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Liu, et al.

An important intermittent fasting regimen is time-restricted eating (TRE), which limits food consumption to specific times of the day. In order to assess the effectiveness of TRE on weight reduction and other metabolic-related parameters in adults, researchers, for a study, sought to present an up-to-date meta-analysis and systematic review.

Prior to February 26, 2022, they searched PubMed, EMBASE, and the Cochrane Library for pertinent studies. The TRE study lasted at least 4 weeks. Weighted mean difference (WMD) with 95% CIs were used to represent body weight and other continuous metabolic-related indicators.

About 899 subjects in 17 randomized controlled trials were examined. The combined meta-analysis revealed that TRE significantly reduced body weight, with a WMD of -1.60 kg (95% CI −2.27 to −0.93), and fat mass, with a WMD of -1.48 kg (95% CI −1.59 to −1.38). A study of subgroups revealed that TRE was particularly effective in reducing body weight and fat mass in overweight persons with WMDs of −1.43 kg (95% CI −2.05 to −0.81) and −1.56 kg (95% CI −1.67 to −1.44), respectively. Additionally, TRE had a positive impact on individuals who were overweight in terms of their lipid profiles, with lower levels of triglycerides, total cholesterol, and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (WMD −12.71 mg/dL, 95% CI −24.9 to −0.52). However, TRE had no appreciable impact on waist circumference, body mass index, glycosylated hemoglobin, or blood pressure as compared to control.

The revised meta-analysis discovered that TRE, particularly in overweight people, might a useful strategy to improve the metabolic status of non-obese patients.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jcem/article/107/12/3428/6747530