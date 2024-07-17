Tumor Treating Fields Therapy Extends Time to Progression

Photo Credit: Chiewr

In the phase 3 METIS trial, Minesh P. Mehta, MD, and colleagues evaluated the efficacy and safety of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy combined with stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and brain metastases. The study involved 298 patients with mutation-negative NSCLC and one to 10 brain metastases. The researchers randomly assigned patients to receive SRS followed by TTFields therapy plus best supportive care or SRS followed by best supportive care alone. Results showed a significant extension in median time to intracranial progression in the TTFields group (21.9 vs 11.3 months; HR, 0.67; P=0.02). TTFields therapy mainly caused dermatological AEs of Grade 2 or lower. In addition, TTFields improved deterioration-free survival, global health status, physical functioning, and fatigue, without reducing cognition.