USDA Warns of Bone Fragments in Wegmans Chicken Nuggets

THURSDAY, Jan. 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert over concerns that some packages of Wegmans breaded chicken breast nuggets may contain bone fragments.

The alert, issued Jan. 27, applies to 46-oz packages of “Wegmans Family Pack Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat” produced on Aug. 26, 2024. The best-if-used-by date is Aug. 26, 2025, and the code “P-33944” is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

While no recall has been issued — because the product is no longer available for sale — FSIS officials warn that some packages could still be in people’s homes.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers,” the advisory said. “Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The affected nuggets were distributed to Wegmans locations in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

FSIS issued the alert after Wegmans received numerous complaints from consumers about bone fragments in the nuggets. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries.

