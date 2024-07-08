Validation of self-reported human papillomavirus vaccination in young adult men who have sex with men.

The Victorian Government introduced a time-limited human papillomavirus (HPV) catch-up program for gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) aged ≤ 26 years in 2017-2019. We conducted a retrospective observational study to examine the accuracy of the self-report of HPV vaccination status using computer-assisted self-interviewing versus their immunization history via electronic health records. We included GBMSM aged 23-30 years visiting the Melbourne Sexual Health Centre (MSHC) in 2020-2021 because they were age-eligible for the HPV catch-up program in Victoria, Australia. Individuals who were unsure about their vaccination status were categorized as ‘unvaccinated’. Of the 1,786 eligible men, 1,665 men self-reported their HPV vaccination status: 48.8% ( = 812) vaccinated, 17.4% ( = 289) unvaccinated, and 33.9% ( = 564) unsure. Self-reported HPV vaccination had a sensitivity of 61.3% (95%CI: 58.3 to 64.2%; 661/1079), a specificity of 74.2% (95%CI: 70.5 to 77.7%; 435/586), a positive predictive value of 81.4% (95%CI: 78.6 to 84.0%; 661/812), a negative predictive value of 51.0% (95%CI: 47.6 to 54.4%; 435/853), and an accuracy of 52.6% (95%CI: 50.1 to 55.0%). Our results showed that only half of GBMSM know and report their HPV vaccination status correctly. Novel approaches such as digital vaccine passports may be useful for individuals to accurately report their vaccination status to guide accurate clinical decisions and management.

Author admin