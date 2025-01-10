VEGF Expression Predicts Poor Prognosis in EC

Photo Credit: Selvanegra

High vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) expression predicts poor prognosis in endometrial cancer, according to research published in Medicine. The researchers conducted a meta-analysis of 11 studies involving 1,251 patients. The authors evaluated the association between VEGF expression and survival outcomes and found that high VEGF expression was significantly associated with shorter overall survival (HR, 2.44; 95% CI, 1.15-5.16; P=0.02) and disease-specific survival (HR, 7.87; 95% CI, 1.70-36.44; P=0.008). However, the researchers found no significant association with disease-free survival (HR, 1.45; 95% CI, 0.70-3.02; P=0.32). Additionally, high VEGF expression correlated with advanced stage (OR, 3.70; 95% CI, 2.22-6.19; P<0.001), poor histological differentiation (OR, 2.08; 95% CI, 1.22-3.55; P=0.007), and lymph node metastasis (OR, 5.42; 95% CI, 2.35-5.11; P<0.001). The researchers concluded that VEGF could predict poor prognosis and clinicopathological features and may be a valuable new biomarker for this patient population.