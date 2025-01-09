‘Videoconferencing Dysmorphia’ Drives Interest in Cosmetic Procedures

TUESDAY, Jan. 7, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Videoconferencing and the application of filters are significantly associated with a heightened interest in cosmetic procedures, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology.

Payal M. Patel, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues examined the association between the increased use of videoconferencing and image-enhancing software filters during the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding rise in interest in cosmetic procedures. The analysis included survey results from 505 U.S. adults.

The researchers found that videoconferencing was frequent, with 88.6 percent using it more than three days a week; 68.1 percent reported using “touch-up my appearance” filters more than half the time. The desire for cosmetic procedures was influenced by videoconferencing in 55.9 percent of participants, while 57.8 percent were influenced by filter use. Two-thirds of respondents reported frequent self-viewing, which was strongly associated with interest in cosmetic procedures. Filter use was significantly predicted by higher income (odds ratio, 2.436) and frequent self-viewing behavior (odds ratio, 5.034). In frequent self-viewers, mask wearing was associated with increased self-esteem (68.8 percent) and a reduced desire for cosmetic procedures (67.4 percent).

“These insights are vital for dermatologists in understanding patient motivations, managing expectations, and fostering realistic treatment outcomes,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

