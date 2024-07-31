Virtual Simulation Planning Cuts Wait for Palliative Radiation Therapy

Photo Credit: Phonlamai Photo

Virtual simulation-based planning reduced the time from initial consultation to treatment start by more than half for patients awaiting urgent palliative radiation therapy for painful bone metastases, the researchers reported in Advances in Radiation Oncology. The approach uses a pre-existing diagnostic computed tomography (CT) scan that clearly visualizes the target volume for treatment planning instead of a standard, in-person CT simulation scan. The average time from consultation to treatment was 3.7 days for 45 patients who received virtual simulation planning compared with 7.5 days for 40 patients who underwent traditional CT simulation. The benefit of virtual simulation planning was most significant for outpatients traveling 50 miles or more for treatment. Surveys taken before and 6 months after the implementation of virtual simulation planning suggested that it improved overall staff satisfaction. “Virtual simulation-based planning can be considered for patients anxious to proceed with radiation therapy quickly or in underserved settings with limited transportation options to regional treatment centers,” the researchers concluded.