Visual impairment and associated factors in adults from three suburban communities in Nampula, Mozambique.

Scientific evidence on the burden of visual impairment, its causes, and associated factors are essential to monitor progress in eye health, identify priorities and develop strategies and policies that meet the needs of the population, towards the eradication of preventable blindness.

The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence of visual impairment, its causes and associated factors in adults living in suburban communities in Nampula.

This is a cross-sectional study conducted from November 2019 to February 2020. Eye examinations were performed on adults aged ≥18 years covered by the Lúrio University program, ‘one student, one family’. The odds ratio (OR) and adjusted odds ratio (aOR) were calculated to study the association between the dependent variable (presenting visual impairment) and independent variables (gender, age, school level, residence, family income and systemic diseases), with a 95% confidence interval.

Distance and near presenting visual impairment had a prevalence of 16.3% and 21.1%, respectively, and were statistically associated with the age groups between 45-65 (OR:4.9) and >65 years (OR: 29.1), illiterate (OR:13.8), primary (OR:4.8) and secondary (aOR:37.5) school level, farmer (OR:32.8) and retired (OR:14.3) occupation, and presence of systemic diseases (OR :3.3). The main causes of presenting visual impairment were uncorrected refractive error and cataract.

The prevalence of presenting visual impairment is relatively high, given the enormous effort undertaken within the framework of VISION 2020: The Right to Sight global initiative. There is a need to develop intervention plans targeted at the highest risk groups, with a view to achieving the ‘one student, one family’ program goals with respect to eye health.



Author admin