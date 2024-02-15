SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Western World Reports Improved Hospitalization Stability for UC, Crohn’s & Colitis

Feb 15, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Buie M, et al. Global hospitalization trends for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in the 21st century: A systematic review with temporal analyses. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2023;21(9):2211-2221. doi:10.1016/j.cgh.2022.06.030

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement