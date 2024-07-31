SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Work Productivity Losses Increase With Employee BMI

Jul 31, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Shinde S, et al. Work loss among privately insured employees with overweight and obesity in the United States. Obes Sci Pract. 2024;10(4):e775. doi: 10.1002/osp4.775

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement