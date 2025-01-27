SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

A comprehensive analysis of trends in the burden of gout in China and globally from 1990 to 2021.

Jan 27, 2025

Experts: Shiwei Xie,Heng Xiao,Lei Xu,Gengwu Li,Fan Zhang,Mingwei Luo

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Shiwei Xie

    Panzhihua Central Hospital, No. 34, Yikang Street, East District, Panzhihua City, 617067, Sichuan Province, China.

    Heng Xiao

    Panzhihua Central Hospital, No. 34, Yikang Street, East District, Panzhihua City, 617067, Sichuan Province, China.

    Lei Xu

    Panzhihua Central Hospital, No. 34, Yikang Street, East District, Panzhihua City, 617067, Sichuan Province, China.

    Gengwu Li

    Panzhihua Central Hospital, No. 34, Yikang Street, East District, Panzhihua City, 617067, Sichuan Province, China.

    Fan Zhang

    The First Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University, Wuhua District, Kunming City, 617000, Yunnan Province, China. spinezhangf@126.com.

    Mingwei Luo

    Panzhihua Central Hospital, No. 34, Yikang Street, East District, Panzhihua City, 617067, Sichuan Province, China. 13980287889@163.com.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement