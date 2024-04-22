SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

A dynamic computational model of the parallel circuit on the basal ganglia-cortex associated with Parkinson’s disease dementia.

Apr 22, 2024

Contributors: Hao Yang,XiaoLi Yang,SiLu Yan

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Hao Yang

    School of Mathematics and Statistics, Shaanxi Normal University, Xi’an, 710062, People’s Republic of China.

    XiaoLi Yang

    School of Mathematics and Statistics, Shaanxi Normal University, Xi’an, 710062, People’s Republic of China. yangxiaoli@snnu.edu.cn.

    SiLu Yan

    School of Mathematics and Statistics, Shaanxi Normal University, Xi’an, 710062, People’s Republic of China.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement