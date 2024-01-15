SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


A Feasibility Randomized Controlled Trial of Prehabilitation During Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for Women with Breast Cancer: A Mixed Methods Study.

Jan 15, 2024

Contributors: Priya Brahmbhatt,Nicole J Look Hong,Apishanthi Sriskandarajah,Nasrin Alavi,Sarah Selvadurai,David Berger-Richardson,Sharon Lemon-Wong,Joanna Mascarenhas,Leslie Gibson,Tracey Rapier,Elie Isenberg-Grzeda,Lori J Bernstein,Daniel Santa Mina,Frances C Wright

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Priya Brahmbhatt

    Faculty of Kinesiology and Physical Education, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada.

    Department of Anesthesia and Pain Management, University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada.

    Nicole J Look Hong

    Division of Surgical Oncology, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada.

    Odette Cancer Research Program, Sunnybrook Research Institute, Toronto, ON, Canada.

    Apishanthi Sriskandarajah

    Division of Surgical Oncology, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada.

    Nasrin Alavi

    Division of Surgical Oncology, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada.

    Sarah Selvadurai

    Division of Surgical Oncology, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada.

    David Berger-Richardson

    Division of Surgical Oncology, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada.

    Sharon Lemon-Wong

    Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada.

    Joanna Mascarenhas

    Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada.

    Leslie Gibson

    Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada.

    Tracey Rapier

    Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada.

    Elie Isenberg-Grzeda

    Department of Psychiatry, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada.

    Lori J Bernstein

    Department of Supportive Care, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada.

    Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada.

    Daniel Santa Mina

    Faculty of Kinesiology and Physical Education, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada. daniel.santamina@utoronto.ca.

    Department of Anesthesia and Pain Management, University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada. daniel.santamina@utoronto.ca.

    Frances C Wright

    Division of Surgical Oncology, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada. frances.wright@sunnybrook.ca.

    Odette Cancer Research Program, Sunnybrook Research Institute, Toronto, ON, Canada. frances.wright@sunnybrook.ca.

