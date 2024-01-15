A Feasibility Randomized Controlled Trial of Prehabilitation During Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for Women with Breast Cancer: A Mixed Methods Study.

Limited data exist regarding the role of multimodal prehabilitation during neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) for breast cancer. Determining large trial feasibility and identifying signals of prehabilitation benefit are needed.
We conducted a randomized controlled feasibility trial of multimodal prehabilitation versus usual care during NACT among women diagnosed with non-metastatic breast cancer. Intervention participants received an individualized exercise program, dietetic support, and stress management counseling during NACT. The trial assessed feasibility via rates of recruitment, attrition, adherence, and study-related adverse events. Physical fitness (Six Minute Walk Test, grip strength, anthropometrics) and patient-reported outcomes were assessed at baseline, after NACT completion, and 6 months after surgery as exploratory outcomes, and analyzed using linear mixed effects models. Qualitative data were collected from a subsample to understand feasibility and acceptability of prehabilitation.
A total of 72 participants were enrolled from the 123 eligible patients (recruitment rate of 53%). There was a 13% attrition rate and no intervention-related adverse events. Participants in the prehabilitation group had better 6-min walk distance at the post-chemotherapy timepoint [between group difference of 49.43 m, 95% confidence interval (CI) - 118.1, 19.2] and at the post-surgery timepoint (27.3, 95% CI -96.8, 42.2) compared with the control group. Prehabilitation participants reported better quality of life, less fatigue, and improved physical activity levels compared with usual care participants. Interviews revealed that the intervention had a positive impact on the treatment experience.
This study demonstrated feasibility and improvement in physical and psychosocial outcomes. Larger trials assessing intervention efficacy to confirm indications of prehabilitation benefit are warranted.
