A neurophysiological profiling of the heartbeat-evoked potential in severe acquired brain injuries: A focus on unconsciousness.

Unconsciousness in severe acquired brain injury (sABI) patients occurs with different cognitive and neural profiles. Perturbational approaches, which enable the estimation of proxies for brain reorganization, have added a new avenue for investigating the non-behavioural diagnosis of consciousness. In this prospective observational study, we conducted a comparative analysis of the topological patterns of heartbeat-evoked potentials (HEP) between patients experiencing a prolonged disorder of consciousness (pDoC) and patients emerging from a minimally consciousness state (eMCS). A total of 219 sABI patients were enrolled, each undergoing a synchronous EEG-ECG resting-state recording, together with a standardized consciousness diagnosis. A number of graph metrics were computed before/after the HEP (Before/After) using the R-peak on the ECG signal. The peak value of the global field power of the HEP was found to be significantly higher in eMCS patients with no difference in latency. Power spectrum was not able to discriminate consciousness neither Before nor After. Node assortativity and global efficiency were found to vary with different trends at unconsciousness. Lastly, the Perturbational Complexity Index of the HEP was found to be significantly higher in eMCS patients compared with pDoC. Given that cortical elaboration of peripheral inputs may serve as a non-behavioural determinant of consciousness, we have devised a low-cost and translatable technique capable of estimating causal proxies of brain functionality with an endogenous, non-invasive stimulus. Thus, we present an effective means to enhance consciousness assessment by incorporating the interaction between the autonomic nervous system (ANS) and central nervous system (CNS) into the loop.© 2024 Federation of European Neuroscience Societies and John Wiley & Sons Ltd.

