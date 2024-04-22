A novel design of hip-stem with reduced strain-shielding.

The use of uncemented stems in hip arthroplasty has been increasing, even in osteoporotic patients. The major concerns of uncemented hip-stems, however, are peri-prosthetic fracture, thigh pain, and proximal femoral stress-/strain-shielding. In this study, a novel design of uncemented hip-stem is proposed that will reduce such concerns, improve osseointegration, and benefit both osteoporotic and arthritic patients. The stem has a central titanium alloy core surrounded by a set of radial buttresses that are partly porous titanium, as is the stem tip. The aim of the study was to investigate the mechanical behaviour of the proposed partly-porous design, examining load transfer in the short-term, and comparing its strain-shielding behaviour with a solid metal implant. The long-term effect of implant-induced bone remodelling was also simulated. Computed tomography based three-dimensional finite element models of an intact proximal femur, and the same femur implanted with the proposed design, were developed. Peak hip contact and major muscle forces corresponding to level-walking and stair climbing were applied. The proposed partly-porous design had approximately 50% lower strain-shielding than the solid-metal counterpart. Results of bone remodelling simulation indicated that only 16% of the total bone volume is subjected to reduction of bone density. Strain concentrations were observed in the bone around the stem-tip for both solid and porous implants; however, it was less prominent for the porous design. Lower strain-shielding and reduced bone resorption are advantageous for long-term fixation, and the reduced strain concentration around the stem-tip indicates a lower risk of peri-prosthetic fracture.

Author admin