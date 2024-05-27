A randomized trial of the impact of symptom monitoring using an electronic patient-reported outcome app on health-related quality of life in postmenopausal breast cancer patients receiving adjuvant endocrine therapy.

Electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) monitoring is a useful communication tool for cancer patients and healthcare providers. In this study, we examined the impact of symptom monitoring using an ePRO app on quality of life (QoL) in postmenopausal breast cancer patients receiving adjuvant endocrine therapy.

The free app “Welby My Carte ONC” was used in the study. Patients with breast cancer starting adjuvant endocrine therapy were randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to ePRO monitoring (ONC) and control groups. The ONC group reported five symptoms extracted from the Patient-Reported Outcome-Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (PRO-CTCAE) (insomnia, joint pain, headache, anxiety, and hot flashes) weekly for 3 months through the app. Reported symptoms were shared with medical personnel. When serious symptoms were reported, these personnel ascertained the patient’s health status and provided advice over the phone. The primary endpoint was QoL measured by the Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-Breast (FACT-B) at 3 months from enrollment. Differences between groups were tested using analysis of covariance.

The study included 125 subjects with mean age of 64 years in the ONC group (n = 61) and 63 years in the control group (n = 64). In the ONC group, the response rate to PRO-CTCAE was about 70% or higher until week 10. The item missing rate was 0. The ONC group reported more symptoms related to joint pain and insomnia. The difference in FACT-B total score between the groups was – 1.55 (95% confidence interval: – 5.91, 2.81), indicating no significant difference.

Symptom monitoring using ePRO early after initiation of adjuvant endocrine therapy after surgery did not improve QoL of breast cancer patients.

© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to The Japanese Breast Cancer Society.

