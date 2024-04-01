A signature based on circadian rhythm-associated genes for the evaluation of prognosis and the tumour microenvironment in HNSCC.

The morbidity and mortality rates of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) remain high worldwide. Therefore, there is an urgent need to identify a new prognostic biomarker to guide the personalized treatment of HNSCC patients. Increasing evidence suggests that circadian rhythm genes play an important role in the development and progression of cancer. We aimed to explore the value of circadian rhythm genes in predicting prognosis and guiding the treatment of HNSCC. We first obtained a list of circadian rhythm genes from previous research. The sequencing data were retrieved from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) and Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) databases. Finally, univariate Cox proportional hazard analysis, least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) regression, and multivariate Cox proportional hazard analysis were performed to develop a prognostic signature (Circadian Rhythm-Related Gene Prognostic Index, CRRGPI) consisting of nine circadian rhythm genes. The signature exhibited good performance in predicting overall survival. Patients with low CRRGPI scores had lower metabolic activities and an active antitumour immunity ability. Additionally, a clinical cohort was used to further evaluate the ability of the CRRGPI to predict the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors. In conclusion, the novel circadian rhythm-related gene signature can provide a precise prognostic evaluation with the potential capacity to guide individualized treatment regimens for HNSCC patients.© 2024. The Author(s).

